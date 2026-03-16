A new social media trend, dubbed "cyber widowhood," is sweeping through Chinese online platforms. The phenomenon highlights the emotional impact of losing AI companions due to system updates or server shutdowns. It raises questions about our growing emotional dependence on virtual relationships. The trend has sparked a wave of tributes and memories as users mourn their lost digital partners, with some even humorously referring to the grieving process as "cyber burning of funeral offerings."

Virtual connections AI companions in China AI companion apps have gained immense popularity in China, letting users create virtual partners with personalized looks. Many people use these platforms for emotional support, companionship, or even romance. The trend has led to the development of deep emotional bonds between the users and their AI partners. When system updates or shutdowns break these connections, some people feel real grief and share tributes on social media.

Emotional tributes A look at social media posts Social media has been flooded with farewell posts for lost AI companions. One user lamented, "Among all my cyber husbands, the one that disappeared was the one I had the deepest bond with. I keep hurting myself over and over just to hear him say 'I love you.'" Another user expressed their daily longing for their lost partner, saying they would continue waiting for them.

Advertisement

Psychological perspective Need for emotional comfort Jian Lili, the Founder and CEO of Simple Psychology, told Sina News that the need for emotional comfort in virtual spaces has always existed. She said technology has only changed how this need is expressed. "AI boyfriends and girlfriends are just the latest version. Before this, otome games had a huge influence, featuring many virtual male characters who provided strong emotional value to users," Lili explained.

Advertisement