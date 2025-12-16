Cybercriminals use ChatGPT, Grok to deliver malware on macOS

AMOS grabs your keychain passwords, browser logins, cookies, crypto wallets (like Electrum, Coinomi, Exodus, Atomic, and Binance), plus files from your Desktop and Notes. It zips everything up to send out and even plants a backdoor so hackers can get back in later.

How do you stay safe?

Skip clicking on sponsored troubleshooting links—especially if they come from AI chats.

Never run Terminal or PowerShell commands just because an AI suggests it.

If a shared chat says "ChatGPT & anonymous," be extra cautious.

And if you notice weird activity from apps like osascript or curl, consider running a security check.