Cybercriminals use ChatGPT, Grok to deliver malware on macOS
Hackers are now using AI tools like ChatGPT and Grok to sneak a nasty malware called Atomic macOS Stealer (AMOS) onto Macs.
They share fake troubleshooting chats with legitimate-looking links, tricking people into copying commands into Terminal.
Those commands secretly download scripts that steal data and set up AMOS to stick around.
What can AMOS actually steal?
AMOS grabs your keychain passwords, browser logins, cookies, crypto wallets (like Electrum, Coinomi, Exodus, Atomic, and Binance), plus files from your Desktop and Notes.
It zips everything up to send out and even plants a backdoor so hackers can get back in later.
How do you stay safe?
Skip clicking on sponsored troubleshooting links—especially if they come from AI chats.
Never run Terminal or PowerShell commands just because an AI suggests it.
If a shared chat says "ChatGPT & anonymous," be extra cautious.
And if you notice weird activity from apps like osascript or curl, consider running a security check.