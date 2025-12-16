We might finally have a cure for drug-resistant gonorrhea

In a major breakthrough, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved two new antibiotics to treat uncomplicated urogenital gonorrhea in adults and children over 12 years. The drugs, Nuzolvence and Gepotidacin, were developed to combat the rising threat of drug-resistant strains of this common sexually transmitted infection (STI). Nuzolvence was developed through a global effort involving the Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership (GARDP).

Efficacy New antibiotics show high cure rates In major international trials, Nuzolvence and Gepotidacin proved highly effective in treating gonorrhea. Nuzolvence cured 91% of cases, while Gepotidacin had a slightly higher success rate of 93%. These results for Nuzolvence are on par with standard treatments for this STI, which affects millions of people every year across the globe.

Concern Gonorrhea cases are on the rise Gonorrhea is on the rise globally, with over 82 million infections every year. The disease is mostly prevalent in Africa and countries in the World Health Organization's (WHO) Western Pacific region. In England, cases have hit a record high, while rates across Europe were three times higher in 2023 than they were in 2014.

Impact New antibiotics hailed as 'turning point' The approval of Nuzolvence and Gepotidacin has been hailed as a "huge turning point" in the fight against drug-resistant strains of gonorrhea. Dr. Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO's sexually transmitted infections department, called it an important development amid rising global incidence and increasing antimicrobial resistance. She emphasized the need for new treatments given the limited therapeutic options currently available to combat this STI.