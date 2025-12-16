You can now watch Disney+ content on Meta Quest headsets

Meta has announced that its users in the US can now access Disney+ on their Quest virtual reality (VR) headsets. The move comes after a major revamp of the entertainment experience on Quest, which included the launch of Horizon TV hub. The new platform brings all streaming features into one place and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound.

Enhanced features Disney+ users can enjoy enhanced viewing experience The integration of Disney+ into the Horizon TV hub means that users can now enjoy a more immersive viewing experience. Meta has confirmed that a "select" number of titles are available to stream in Dolby Vision 4K HDR, while Disney+ Premium subscribers can access content with Dolby Atmos Sound. This development is part of Meta's ongoing efforts to improve its VR platform's entertainment capabilities.

Content availability Disney+ boasts a vast catalog of 4K UHD, HDR titles The Disney+ platform is known for its extensive library of content, including over 100 titles that support 4K UHD and HDR. Some Marvel and Pixar movies even support IMAX's expanded aspect ratio. This wide range of options ensures that Quest users have plenty to choose from when it comes to high-quality viewing experiences on their VR headsets.