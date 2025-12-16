You can't use Facebook Messenger's desktop app anymore
What's the story
Meta has officially killed the Facebook Messenger desktop app for Mac and Windows. The company is now redirecting users to its main website and Messenger.com for messaging. The decision comes as part of a shift to web-based experiences, including merging the Messenger back into the Facebook app. Users are being encouraged to transition away from the standalone app and delete it once it's no longer usable.
User guidance
In-app notifications and transition period
Users are now seeing in-app notifications about the shutdown. They will have a 60-day window to transition before they are blocked from using the app. The company has also advised users to delete the desktop apps once they become unusable. "The Messenger app for Mac is being deprecated," reads Meta's support page. "After deprecation, you won't be able to log into this app and will be automatically redirected to use Facebook website for messaging."
Feature limitations
Reasons behind the app's discontinuation
The Messenger desktop app struggled to compete with business-focused rivals like Zoom, owing to its lack of features such as screen sharing and support for larger video call groups. In 2023, Meta had already begun merging Messenger back into the Facebook app, indicating a reduced focus on standalone desktop experiences. On Mac, Messenger was built using Apple's Catalyst framework which faced criticism for needing extra developer work and producing apps that didn't feel fully native.
Experience assurance
User experience and feature continuity
The decision to discontinue Messenger app may disappoint users who preferred a dedicated desktop app for multitasking and work-related communication. However, Meta assures that the web version will continue to support core features such as encrypted messaging and media sharing.