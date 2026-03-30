Dario Amodei urges attention to AI's indirect effects on society
Technology
Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, wants us to pay attention to the "indirect effects" of AI, not just the obvious stuff like job losses.
He points out that AI could push science forward so fast that society and even biology might struggle to keep up, leading to challenges we haven't really thought about yet.
Amodei warns AI raises ethical questions
Amodei says rapid AI progress could bring huge changes, like extending human lifespan or creating digital minds, which sounds cool but also raises big ethical questions.
He argues that preparing for these indirect effects may be as important as managing direct threats and that society should pay attention to them.
Basically, he's saying we should get ready now for the wild ways AI could shape our lives.