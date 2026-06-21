Why are gamma rays emanating from Milky Way's core?

Study results

Research shows that dark matter is still in the game

The new research found that previously proposed bright, unresolved light sources as a potential cause of the Galactic Center Excess would be extremely faint. This suggests that the pulsar population at the heart of the Milky Way would have to be over 35,000 to explain these gamma rays. "Our new analysis shows that the sources would have to be so faint that they would be almost indistinguishable from the emission expected from annihilating dark matter," said team member Nick Rodd.