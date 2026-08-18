'Dartwords' is new word game inspired by 'Wordle' and 'Clippy'

Dartwords is a word guessing game where players have 10 tries to guess a secret word each day.

The game starts without any hints, and players can type in any word.

A character named Darty then provides clues based on the guess. For example, if you guess an animal, Darty might say it's bigger or manmade.

Each guess brings the player closer to the correct answer as represented by a dart hitting a board on screen.