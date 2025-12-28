Modi government gives an update on Data Protection Board's formation

The Indian government is fast-tracking the formation of the Data Protection Board, according to IT Secretary S Krishnan. He said that the government has started working on the process and modalities for appointing members to this new board. The digital tools required for a fully online office of the body have also been developed, Krishnan added.

Stakeholder engagement Government consulting industry stakeholders on compliance timelines When asked about the possible shortening of compliance timelines for Big Tech under the data protection regime, Krishnan said that the Centre is consulting industry stakeholders to assess their preparedness. He emphasized that since this issue is complex and impacts multiple layers of the digital ecosystem, their priority is to avoid any disruption.

Board responsibilities DPDP Act and the role of Data Protection Board The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, which defines how entities should collect and process users' data, envisages the establishment of the Data Protection Board of India. This independent body will monitor compliance, inquire into breaches, impose penalties, and direct remedial measures in case of a data breach. It is set to play a key role in enforcing rights under the Act and maintaining trust in the system.

Appointment process Central government to establish search-cum-selection committee As per the recently-notified DPDP Rules, the Centre will set up a search-cum-selection committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary. This committee will recommend names for appointment as chairperson of the Data Protection Board. Another panel, chaired by IT Secretary and comprising Law Secretary and two domain experts, will recommend names for board members' appointments.