'Deadbots' could spark an $80B industry, but ethical concerns loom

AI versions of people who've passed away—called "deadbots"—are appearing in advocacy and could, in the future, be used in ads, potentially sparking an $80 billion digital afterlife industry. But using these lifelike avatars to influence or sell things is raising big ethical questions.

Deadbots are getting more realistic Deadbots are getting more realistic, moving from simple chatbots to full-on video and voice.

That means they can be super persuasive—sometimes even used in emotional campaigns, with the potential for future use in product ads.

This blurs the line between honoring someone and exploiting feelings, especially when companies tap into people's memories for profit.

US laws barely protect the privacy or rights of deceased people Right now, US laws barely protect the privacy or rights of deceased people, leaving families with little say over how deadbots are used.

Even creators admit commercial pressure could push deadbot ads further—like collecting personal data during chats or sneaking in product plugs.