SpaceX's Starship rocket completes its 10th flight: Here's how

SpaceX's Starship rocket pulled off its 10th big test on August 26, 2025, launching from Texas. The giant booster made a smooth splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico with a clever new landing move—another step closer to making these rockets fully reusable.

The upper stage reentry For this flight, Starship's upper stage tried out upgraded heat shield tiles during reentry over the Indian Ocean.

This was a key moment after past issues, showing whether the rocket can handle the extreme heat when coming back through Earth's atmosphere.

The mission's other key goals In a cool first, Starship released eight mock Starlink satellites using a "Pez" dispenser-style system. These dummies were used to test the deployment system for future Starlink satellites.

The mission also included relighting a Raptor engine in space—a big deal for future deep-space trips.