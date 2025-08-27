Google makes Android backups less confusing with new settings page
Google is rolling out a new Android Backup page that puts all your backup controls in one easy spot.
With the latest update (Google Play services 25.33), backup settings are now grouped into just two categories: "Photos & video" and "Other device data," making everything less confusing.
Everything is now under a single toggle
Now, you'll find things like apps, messages, call history, and device settings all under a single toggle called "Back up other device data."
The page also shows your device name, backup status, and a bigger "Back up now" button.
Plus, you can check your Google One storage and pick if backups use mobile data or Wi-Fi.
Size breakdowns removed for cleaner look
To keep things clean, Google removed the detailed size breakdowns for each type of backed-up data.
This means it's easier to manage for most people—though if you're someone who likes to see every detail, you might miss those stats.
The new backup setup is rolling out to all supported Android devices as of August 2025.