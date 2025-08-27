Next Article
AI outsmarts humans in predicting Hurricane Erin's path
Google DeepMind's Weather Lab model nailed the prediction of Hurricane Erin's path back in August 2025, outshining the National Hurricane Center during those crucial first 72 hours.
The storm hit Bermuda, parts of the Caribbean, and the US East Coast—and this time, AI saw it coming more accurately than traditional models.
How AI is helping save lives
This AI was trained on decades of global weather and cyclone data, and in retrospective tests, it predicted storm tracks within 140km of their actual paths. It even topped Europe's best forecasting system.
While experts say AI can boost accuracy—especially when quick evacuation calls are needed—it isn't replacing classic weather models yet. Instead, it works alongside them to help keep people safer.