Claude for Chrome is now available to Max subscribers

Powered by Anthropic 's latest AI models, Claude blocks access to sensitive sites (like banking or adult content) by default. You have to approve anything risky, like making purchases or posting online. Thanks to these guardrails, prompt injection attacks have dropped from 23.6% to 11.2%.

Browser wars: Chrome faces competition from other browsers

Claude isn't alone—Perplexity's Comet and OpenAI's upcoming browser are also in the mix, plus Google just added Gemini AI features after its recent antitrust drama.

There are even rumors of Chrome being sold off, with big names eyeing it for a potential buyout.