Eli Lilly's new oral weight-loss drug shows promise in trial
Eli Lilly just shared some big news: their new oral drug, orforglipron, helped people lose more weight and improve blood sugar in a major international trial.
Over 1,600 participants across 10 countries took part, and the company is now aiming for FDA approval in the US.
Orforglipron could help avoid supply shortages seen with other meds
People on the highest dose lost about 10% of their starting weight—way more than those on a placebo.
If approved next year (2026), orforglipron would be the first next-gen oral GLP-1 pill for weight loss.
While it might not beat injectables like Wegovy in effectiveness, its daily pill format could make it easier to use and help avoid supply shortages seen with other meds.