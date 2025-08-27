Eli Lilly's new oral weight-loss drug shows promise in trial

Orforglipron could help avoid supply shortages seen with other meds

People on the highest dose lost about 10% of their starting weight—way more than those on a placebo.

If approved next year (2026), orforglipron would be the first next-gen oral GLP-1 pill for weight loss.

While it might not beat injectables like Wegovy in effectiveness, its daily pill format could make it easier to use and help avoid supply shortages seen with other meds.