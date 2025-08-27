YouTube beta for Android TV now available: How to join
YouTube just dropped a beta version of its app for Android TV and Google TV, letting users in select countries try out updates before everyone else.
The focus is on making the app smoother and more reliable—no flashy new features, just improvements under the hood.
If you're interested, you can join by clicking a special link to enroll in the beta, after which your device will receive the update.
How to enroll in the beta
Once you're in, you'll get early access to updates on your Android TV or even last year's Google TV Streamer.
The main goal? YouTube wants real feedback from people actually using the app so they can make things better for everyone.
And if you change your mind, leaving the program is as easy as heading to YouTube's Play Store page—totally flexible and up to you.