Deal: Samsung Galaxy Buds FE available at $47
Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE are now going for only $46.99 on Woot—a huge $53 off the original price.
The deal runs until September 2, 2025, or until they're gone.
Even though these buds are almost two years old, they still deliver solid sound and noise cancelation without breaking the bank.
A practical pick for budget buyers
The Buds FE come with comfy wing tips and an easy-to-use touchpad for music controls.
While you won't find extras like multipoint Bluetooth or wireless charging here, you do get water resistance (IPX2) and a transparency mode to hear what's happening around you.
Battery life is strong enough for all-day listening, making these a practical pick if you want good performance at a low price.