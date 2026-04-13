AI tool solves 10-year-old math problem without human help

The Chinese team's AI framework tackled Anderson's conjecture by combining decades of mathematical literature with natural language reasoning and formal machine verification. The researchers explained in their preprint paper that they were able to solve an open problem in commutative algebra, and automatically formalize the proof with almost no human intervention. The methodology was posted on arXiv, an open-access online research repository.

Speed advantage

AI framework outperformed human mathematicians

The Chinese AI framework was able to do mathematical work faster than human mathematicians. It even performed tasks that would usually require collaboration between experts from different fields. The researchers stressed this achievement shows how much mathematical research can be automated with the help of AI, despite their paper not being peer-reviewed yet.