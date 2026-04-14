Temple's heart rate tracker superior to wrist-based models: Deepinder Goyal

Deepinder Goyal has shared research data on his start-up Temple's heart rate-tracking wearable. The study, conducted during a badminton match, tested three devices: Temple's head-mounted heart rate (HR) tracker (Temple HR), a Polar HR device, and a popular screenless wrist fitness tracker. The results showed that Goyal's Temple had closely matched the Polar system in recording heart rate beats per minute (BPM). However, there was a stark contrast between performance of HR tracker and that of wrist-worn fitness device.

Performance comparison Temple HR significantly outperformed wrist fitness tracker While the Polar HR tracker, a highly accurate heart rate monitoring technology by Finnish sports training computer manufacturer Polar Electro, served as a 'gold standard' for tracking physical exertion, it was Goyal's Temple HR that closely matched its readings. The wrist tracker lagged considerably behind with an average reading of just 120.5 BPM compared to Temple and Polar's 142.1 and 141.4 BPM, respectively.

Location advantage Why Temple HR performed better than wrist device Goyal attributed the superior performance of Temple's HR tracker to its unique placement on the forehead. He explained that this area has thinner skin and is highly vascularized, meaning that it has many blood vessels. This allows the optical sensors to capture blood flow signals more clearly. Plus, he said, this region moves much less than the wrist during physical activity.

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