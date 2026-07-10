Deepinder Goyal's Temple brain wearable may cost ₹72,000
What's the story
Temple, the brain wearable developed under Continue Research, a research initiative funded by Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, is expected to be priced at around ₹72,000, as per India Today. The device was first seen when Goyal wore it during a podcast appearance, sparking interest in its potential as a consumer-focused brain-monitoring device. Now, reports suggest that Temple will enter manufacturing soon and launch commercially in the coming months.
Device features
Temple will track cerebral blood flow
Unlike traditional wearables that track heart rate, sleep, and activity levels, Temple focuses on real-time tracking of cerebral blood flow. The device is worn on the forehead and collects data that could offer insights into brain health, cognitive function, and aging. At its expected price point of ₹72,000, Temple would be a premium offering aimed at health tech enthusiasts rather than mass consumers.
Project details
Goyal has invested $25 million into the project
Temple is an experimental wearable developed under Continue Research, a research initiative funded by Goyal. Reports indicate that he has invested some $25 million (around ₹225 crore) into the project. The device clips onto the user's temple and uses sensors to monitor blood circulation in the brain, providing potentially useful information about neurological health.