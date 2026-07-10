Temple will enter manufacturing soon

Deepinder Goyal's Temple brain wearable may cost ₹72,000

By Mudit Dube 05:37 pm Jul 10, 202605:37 pm

What's the story

Temple, the brain wearable developed under Continue Research, a research initiative funded by Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, is expected to be priced at around ₹72,000, as per India Today. The device was first seen when Goyal wore it during a podcast appearance, sparking interest in its potential as a consumer-focused brain-monitoring device. Now, reports suggest that Temple will enter manufacturing soon and launch commercially in the coming months.