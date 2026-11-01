Temple wearable pre-orders in India begin today: How to book
What's the story
Temple, the wearable device developed under Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's health technology initiative, will be available for pre-order in India starting today. The bookings for Indian customers opens at 9:30pm IST. The company has also announced its global pre-order schedule. Customers can place their orders through the Temple app or the official website, temple.com.
Product details
What's the price of temple in India?
Temple is priced at ₹85,000 in India in the app during the pre-order preparation process. However, it remains unclear if this is the final price or just a pre-booking amount.
The Temple app lets customers choose their device, modify quantities, and save their carts ahead of the pre-order window opening.
It also shows a payment schedule that only requires payment on the day of booking.
Pre-order process
How to pre-order Temple wearable
To pre-order the Temple wearable, customers need to download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
After completing the initial setup, they can select their device and add it to their cart.
The listed price must be confirmed before entering shipping details such as name, address, and state.
Optional instructions or GSTIN details can also be added before saving their cart for later purchase.
Delivery details
Global pre-orders will open at different times
The global pre-order window for Temple will also open today, at different times across regions.
The app states that delivery is expected in about three months. Customers can also request a refund for their pre-order until the device is shipped.
Temple tracks physiological metrics such as cerebral blood flow and oxygenation inside the brain.
Product features
Device will be available in 6 color options
Temple's cerebral blood flow measurement is called BrainFlow.
The company positions the wearable around tracking factors related to recovery, stress, exercise, and wellness.
The device will be available in six color options including limited-edition Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk.
With pre-orders opening later today, customers in India can save their carts for when the booking window opens.