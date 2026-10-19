Temple wearable pre-orders open November 1
What's the story
Temple, the innovative wearable device from Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, will be available for pre-order starting November 1. The unique device takes a different approach to wearable technology by focusing on changes in blood flow to the brain instead of conventional fitness measurements. It will be offered in six colors: True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk.
Device features
Temple uses optical sensors to track cerebral blood flow changes
Temple is designed to sit on the side of the head and uses optical sensors to track changes in cerebral blood flow.
The company calls this measurement 'BrainFlow,' which is a key part of the device's monitoring system.
It also gives an Entropy score from 1 to 250, representing physiological strain linked with sleep, stress, exercise and caffeine intake.
Research emphasis
Device focuses on physiological monitoring and research
The development of Temple also looks into the relationship between body posture, gravity, and blood supply to the brain.
Unlike a smartwatch that mainly tracks activity, Temple is focused on physiological monitoring and research.
However, it's important to note that these measurements shouldn't be considered medical diagnoses since the device is meant for general wellness.
Pre-order specifics
First batch of Temple will be made to order
The first production batch of Temple will be made to order, as per an email sent to early access sign-ups.
Orders will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, but the company hasn't revealed how many devices will be available in this initial sale.
The pricing and delivery schedule for the device are yet to be announced by the company.