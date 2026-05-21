Delayed disbursement of 2026 federal science funding pauses nationwide research
Even though federal science funding bounced back in 2026, big delays in getting that money out are putting important research on pause across the country.
Harvard's Sean Eddy says his lab took "a 10-year hit to a lab" after losing support from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)
(his team built software that's now crucial for cancer and brain disorder studies, but most of his staff had to leave when the funding dried up).
NIH handed out 66% fewer grants
NIH handed out 66% fewer grants early this year compared to last, leaving researchers like Rachael Sirianni scrambling as project deadlines slip.
Many scientists say unclear rules and shifting strategies from NIH are making things worse and hurting trust.
Despite all this, people like Eddy have given up on the chance that his funding will be restored, and looking for new ways to keep their work going.