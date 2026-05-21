Delayed disbursement of 2026 federal science funding pauses nationwide research Technology May 21, 2026

Even though federal science funding bounced back in 2026, big delays in getting that money out are putting important research on pause across the country.

Harvard's Sean Eddy says his lab took "a 10-year hit to a lab" after losing support from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

(his team built software that's now crucial for cancer and brain disorder studies, but most of his staff had to leave when the funding dried up).