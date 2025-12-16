Delhi-based Milagrow launches humanoid robots starting at ₹4.9L

Milagrow, a leading Indian robotics company, has launched three new humanoid robots in the country. The models—Alpha Mini 25, Yanshee, and Robo Nano 2.0—are designed for various environments including homes, classrooms, research labs, and public spaces. The move marks Milagrow's expansion beyond cleaning robots into education and customer-facing roles.

Product range Humanoid robots: A look at the prices and availability The most affordable in Milagrow's new lineup is Alpha Mini 25, priced at ₹4,89,990. Yanshee humanoid robot costs ₹5,99,990, while Robo Nano 2.0 is the priciest at ₹17,99,990. All three models can be bought from Milagrow's official website and select offline retail stores like Vijay Sales.

Product features Alpha Mini 25: A learning companion for kids The Alpha Mini 25 is a compact humanoid robot designed for children and home learning. It stands about 245mm tall and weighs around 700gm, making it portable between rooms or even home-school. The robot can interact through voice, gestures, expressions and has a camera that recognizes faces/books/objects. It also has microphones for voice interaction along with touch/motion sensors that respond to surroundings.

Advanced learning Yanshee: A platform for advanced robotics and AI learning Yanshee is aimed at schools/colleges/universities/research labs. It is an open and programmable humanoid robot that students/researchers can use to experiment with robotics/coding/AI. Yanshee supports multiple programming languages and comes with a wide range of sensors such as cameras/sound sensors/motion tracking. Its design allows users to connect additional hardware and test how software interacts with physical movement.