OpenAI can continue to use ANI's content for training ChatGPT
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has refused to immediately restrain OpenAI from using news agency ANI's content for training ChatGPT. The decision was made by a bench of Justices Avneesh Jhingan and Manmeet PS Arora, who said they wouldn't pass any ex-parte order without hearing the other side. The ruling comes in response to ANI's petition against a single judge's July 24 order that dismissed its plea seeking such restraint on OpenAI.
Appeal
ANI requests court to continue previous arrangement
In its appeal, ANI said that OpenAI had promised not to scrape content from its website between September 2024 and July 24.
The agency requested the court to direct OpenAI to continue this arrangement.
The court has issued a notice in ANI's appeal and scheduled the next hearing for December 5.
Copyright concerns
Alleged infringement of copyright
In its appeal, ANI argued that the injunction was denied without considering OpenAI's alleged admission of scraping, storing, and commercially exploiting its work.
The agency contended these actions violate its exclusive rights under the Copyright Act.
It also claimed that despite finding infringement, the single judge's ruling expanded the fair-dealing exception for private use and research to effectively allow commercial exploitation of copyrighted work.