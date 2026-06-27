Delhi teen Mahi Malhani builds trashbot to sort waste automatically

TRASHbot 85% detection 90% sorting, ₹7,000

TRASHbot uses advanced AI (YOLOv3), sensors, and simple hardware like Raspberry Pi and Arduino to spot waste with 85% accuracy and separate different types with about 90% accuracy.

It can run on its own or through an app, has been tested in schools and housing societies, and now costs ₹7,000 per unit.

The project has already won national awards (including second rank in India at the World Robot Olympiad virtual championship), showing just how much potential young innovators have to solve big problems.