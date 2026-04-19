Delhi government working on semiconductor policy: What are the perks?

In a major move, the Delhi government has announced its plan to draft a 'Delhi Semiconductor Policy.' The initiative is aimed at making the national capital a key hub for semiconductor design, research and development (R&D), and assembly activities. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the policy is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Significance Gupta emphasizes need for comprehensive policy framework Gupta emphasized the importance of the semiconductor sector as a key pillar of the global economy. She said that her government is working on a comprehensive policy framework to ensure its balanced and structured development. The proposed policy shall include both financial and non-financial incentives to promote the ease of doing business, innovation, and an industry-driven ecosystem in Delhi.

Economic impact Expected to draw investments, generate high-quality job opportunities The 'Delhi Semiconductor Policy' is expected to draw investments from semiconductor companies, start-ups, as well as ATMP and OSAT units. It will also promote the growth of ancillary industries related to testing, packaging, and semiconductor inputs. Gupta said that the policy will generate high-quality job opportunities in chip design, semiconductor research, and advanced packaging.

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