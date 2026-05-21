Dell CTO John Roese urges flexible long term AI policies
Dell's CTO, John Roese, is urging governments to rethink how they handle AI.
Instead of trying to regulate every new technology, he says leaders should focus on flexible, long-term policies that can keep up with the fast pace of AI.
Roese pointed out that Europe's early rules didn't see new innovations like RAG (retrieval-augmented generation) coming, and now they're already behind.
John Roese: regulatory fragmentation, India opportunity
Roese also highlighted how companies like Dell have to deal with over a thousand jurisdictions around the world with AI policies, making it tough to innovate.
He praised India's growing AI scene and smart leadership but noted the country still faces hurdles like energy needs and workforce changes.
As Roese put it, India has a tremendous opportunity to lead in the AI space, but it needs to address these challenges head-on.