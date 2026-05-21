Dell CTO John Roese urges flexible long term AI policies

John Roese: regulatory fragmentation, India opportunity

Roese also highlighted how companies like Dell have to deal with over a thousand jurisdictions around the world with AI policies, making it tough to innovate.

He praised India's growing AI scene and smart leadership but noted the country still faces hurdles like energy needs and workforce changes.

As Roese put it, India has a tremendous opportunity to lead in the AI space, but it needs to address these challenges head-on.