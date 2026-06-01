Dell takes on Apple MacBook Neo with new $700 laptop

Design details

Design and build

The new XPS 13 is Dell's thinnest and lightest XPS to date, measuring just 0.5-inch thick and weighing a mere 1kg. It will come with two USB-C ports but no 3.5mm audio jack, similar to its pricier predecessor. The entry-level model will be powered by a six-core Intel Core 5 320 "Wildcat Lake" processor, paired with 512GB of storage, and 8GB RAM. It also comes with backlit keys, something that the MacBook Neo lacks.