Dell takes on Apple MacBook Neo with new $700 laptop
What's the story
Dell has unveiled its latest laptop, the XPS 13, a direct competitor to Apple's MacBook Neo. The new model will be available for students at an introductory price of $599 from July. The offer is valid until September for back-to-school shopping. For other customers, it will be priced at $699. This aggressive pricing strategy directly matches the starting price of Apple's budget laptop.
Design details
Design and build
The new XPS 13 is Dell's thinnest and lightest XPS to date, measuring just 0.5-inch thick and weighing a mere 1kg. It will come with two USB-C ports but no 3.5mm audio jack, similar to its pricier predecessor. The entry-level model will be powered by a six-core Intel Core 5 320 "Wildcat Lake" processor, paired with 512GB of storage, and 8GB RAM. It also comes with backlit keys, something that the MacBook Neo lacks.
Target audience
Directly taking on Apple
Dell's COO Jeff Clarke has openly acknowledged the competition with Apple's MacBook Neo. He emphasized that the company didn't compromise on any feature when designing the new XPS 13. The laptop is specifically targeted at students, young professionals, and budget-conscious consumers who want a high-performance machine with premium features. The laptop promises up to 17 hours of battery life and features a 2.5K LCD touch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits of brightness.