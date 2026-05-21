Demis Hassabis calls AI 'game changer' at Google I/O

Google now rivals OpenAI and NVIDIA

Hassabis described Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) as "the most profound and impactful technology ever invented," pointing out both its huge potential and the responsibility it brings.

With over 1 billion people using Google's AI every month and usage doubling each year, Google's big investments put it head-to-head with OpenAI and NVIDIA as it pushes to shape the future of tech, and maybe how we all use the internet.