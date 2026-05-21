Demis Hassabis calls AI 'game changer' at Google I/O
At Google's annual I/O developer conference, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis called AI a true game changer, saying, "When we look back at this time, I think we will realize that we were standing in the foothills of the singularity. It will be a profound moment for humanity."
The event highlighted new tools like Gemini 3.5 and smarter coding assistants, showing just how quickly AI is evolving.
Google now rivals OpenAI and NVIDIA
Hassabis described Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) as "the most profound and impactful technology ever invented," pointing out both its huge potential and the responsibility it brings.
With over 1 billion people using Google's AI every month and usage doubling each year, Google's big investments put it head-to-head with OpenAI and NVIDIA as it pushes to shape the future of tech, and maybe how we all use the internet.