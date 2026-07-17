Demis Hassabis says at London conference STEM skills remain vital
Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, said STEM skills are more important than ever as AI becomes a bigger part of our lives.
At a recent London business conference, he pointed out that while AI tools are getting easier to use, having solid technical know-how in software and engineering still matters if you want to really make the most of them.
Programming evolving, understanding systems essential
Hassabis shared that programming has evolved, from old-school machine code to user-friendly languages like Python, and hinted that soon we might be able to write software just by using everyday English.
Still, he emphasized that understanding how systems work and having deep technical skills will help you get way more out of these new tools.
Hassabis urges independent AI safety testing
He also called for independent safety testing before releasing powerful AI systems like AGI to the public.
Hassabis said the world's most powerful AI systems should undergo independent safety testing, highlighting the importance of thorough checks as technology moves fast.