Denmark study: ADHD and autism rise may reflect improved detection

A huge new study from Denmark found that the rise in ADHD and autism diagnoses may not be because more kids actually have these conditions.

Instead, doctors may be better at spotting them, alongside greater public awareness, better recognition by schools and healthcare systems, wider access to diagnostic evaluations, and a possible shift in the threshold for diagnosis.

Researchers looked at data from over 2.1 million children between 2012 and 2022 and noticed that kids diagnosed in 2022 look a lot more like the general population than they did in 2012.