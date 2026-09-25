Devialet launches Phantom Ultimate 98 dB in India at ₹2.4L
French audio brand Devialet just launched the Phantom Ultimate 98 dB speaker in India, sporting a bold Pulse Blue finish and a hefty ₹240,000 price tag.
It's up for preorder now, with an optional tree stand if you want to show it off.
Even though it's pricey, Devialet is betting that Indian music lovers will be drawn to its mix of luxury looks and serious tech.
Devialet to demo ADH SAM HBI
The Phantom packs three signature technologies: ADH (blending analog and digital amplification), SAM (which tweaks sound to match the speaker's design), and HBI (for deep, stable bass).
Henri Herve from Devialet says these features are all about delivering a unique listening experience.
To help people really get what makes their sound special, Devialet wants to offer this experience through exclusive spaces in stores and markets where its products can be tried.