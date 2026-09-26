Digital for Nonprofits finds Indian nonprofits below 50% digital maturity
Turns out, most Indian nonprofits are still figuring out the digital game. According to a new report by Digital for Nonprofits (D4NP), these organizations scored below 50% in digital maturity for 2026.
While other sectors are using AI for advanced tasks, nonprofits showed some interest in using large language models (LLMs) to help with reports and marketing.
Many nonprofits ignore $10,000 ad grants
Child Rights and You (CRY) is leading the way, thanks to its team's corporate experience: they're actually using digital tools well.
Surprisingly, many groups aren't even using their $10,000 a month ad grants, missing easy wins on visibility.
D4NP's founder and former Google executive Abhinav Chetan says more nonprofits are trying AI this year, but most haven't moved beyond simple uses yet.
There's hope though: more organizations are finally catching up digitally.