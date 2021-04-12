-
LG WING smartphone available with a massive Rs. 50,000 discountLast updated on Apr 12, 2021, 01:25 pm
-
Come tomorrow, LG's flagship handset, the LG WING will be available in India with a whopping Rs. 50,000 discount. The device will retail at Rs. 29,999 (MRP: Rs. 80,000) via Flipkart.
The slashed price comes at a time when the company has announced to shut down its global smartphone business.
To recall, the WING was launched last year with dual screens.
-
-
Design and display
The phone offers a swiveling design
-
LG WING features a unique swiveling mechanism, wherein one screen rotates 90-degrees horizontally to form a T-like shape. Meanwhile, the secondary display can be used as a virtual joystick.
It bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) P-OLED main screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 3.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080X1240) G-OLED secondary display with a 1.15:1 aspect ratio, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.
-
Information
It boasts of a 32MP pop-up selfie camera
-
The LG WING sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/1.9) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) gimbal motion camera. For selfies, it comes with a 32MP (f/1.9) motorized pop-up camera.
-
Internals
It draws power from a Snapdragon 765G processor
-
The LG WING is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 OS but is expected to be upgradeable to up to Android 13.
The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired and 10W wireless fast-charging support. It supports connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
LG WING: Pricing and availability
-
In India, the 8GB/128GB model of the LG WING will be sold at Rs. 29,999 from tomorrow i.e. April 13. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart with a 1-year warranty and 5-years of service (conditions applied).