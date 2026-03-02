Want to remodel your house? These AI apps can help

Home interiors have become an engaging experience to redesign, thanks to the advent of AI apps. These tools let you transform simple photos into vibrant spaces, experimenting with styles like Playful Charmer or eclectic vibes. Without having any design expertise, you can easily swap furniture, colors, and layouts. Let's explore various AI apps that make home redesign a playful adventure.

#1 Alcov: Quick room makeovers Above all, Alcov shines for offering quick room makeovers and an avenue to explore styles. You just need to upload a photo of your living room, and the app generates options with fun names like Playful Charmer or Eclectic Spirit. It goes on to create realistic looks that you can playfully tweak without even defining styles in advance. Perfect for casual fun in interior design.

#2 ReimagineHome: Photorealistic redesigns From playful removal of furniture to virtual staging, REimagineHome provides photorealistic redesigns in more than 50 styles. Accessible on web and iOS, it lets you edit in two-D/three-D and gives access to thousands of real-world items such as colorful accents or quirky decor. Its scene scanner generates editable three-D room replicas, allowing you to declutter and experiment from any angle.

#3 Home interior decor: Mobile enthusiasts' choice For mobile enthusiasts, Home Interior Decor: AI Design on Google Play provides intuitive tools like AI furniture placement and paint visualizer. You can click a photo of a room, switch sofas with whimsical ones, apply Pinterest-inspired styles, or try bold wall colors in real-time. Designs can be saved to moodboards for endless experimentation with ad-free premium options available.

