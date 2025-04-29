How to share your wishlist on Meesho app
What's the story
If you are one of those shopping maniacs who love Meesho app for its plethora of products, here's some good news.
The company has rolled out a sharing wishlist feature, one that would make the shopping experience even better for Android users.
It lets you share your curated lists with friends and family to shop or gift together.
Here's how it works.
Create wishlist
How to create a wishlist
Creating a wishlist on the Meesho app is pretty simple. Users can scroll through different categories and add whatever they want by tapping the 'Add to Wishlist' button available on every product page.
This way, you can organize your potential purchases and keep a tab on the things you love without having to buy them right away.
Share feature
Sharing your wishlist with others
Once a wishlist has been created, sharing it with others is pretty simple.
Users can tap the "Share" icon within their wishlist section and select from multiple sharing options like messaging apps or email.
This makes it easy to communicate about preferred products with friends or family members.
Benefits explained
Benefits of sharing wishlists
Sharing wishlists on the Meesho app comes with a ton of advantages. It enables collaborative decision-making for group purchases or for choosing gifts, making it a group activity.
Plus, with this feature, others can recommend alternatives or give feedback on items, greatly improving the shopping experience.
It makes shopping more interactive and engaging, where choices can be improved according to collective input and preferences.
Usage tips
Tips for effective use of wishlists
To get the most out of wishlists, keep them updated by deleting items that have already been bought and putting new interests on them.
Seek inputs from people you share your list with to further refine the choices.
Using these tips, you can make sure that your wishlist stays relevant and useful over time.