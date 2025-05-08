For Android users: How to use Swiggy's new wishlist feature
What's the story
Popular food delivery platform Swiggy has added a wishlist feature on its Android app.
The new addition allows users to save their favorite dishes and restaurants for easy access later on.
It would enhance user experience by giving a personalized touch to the process of ordering.
And, by knowing how this feature works, you can make the most of your dining preferences and streamline ordering.
Accessing wishlist
How to access the wishlist feature
To use the wishlist feature, you'll have to update your Swiggy app to the latest version available on the Google Play Store.
After updating, you'll find an option in the app's menu to add items or restaurants directly into your wishlist.
This way, you'll have quick access without having to search repeatedly.
Adding favorites
Adding items and restaurants
Just tap on a heart icon next to the item/restaurant name and you can add them to your wishlist.
This will save them in a dedicated section in the app for future reference.
It comes especially handy for those who regularly order from the same place or have a favorite dish they like to revisit.
Managing wishlist
Managing your wishlist efficiently
The wishlist is designed with flexibility in mind, allowing users to easily manage it according to changing preferences.
Users can remove items or restaurants from their list with just one tap if they no longer wish them saved.
This helps keep the list relevant and organized based on current tastes and cravings.
Benefits overview
Benefits of using Swiggy's wishlist feature
Swiggy's new wishlist feature not only helps you save favorite dishes and restaurants but also streamlines the ordering process by reducing the need to search repeatedly.
It adds a personal touch by remembering your preferences, enhancing convenience and satisfaction with every order.