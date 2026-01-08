Disney+ to introduce TikTok-style vertical videos this year

Disney has announced plans to introduce a vertical video feed on its streaming platform, Disney+ . The announcement was made during the company's Global Tech & Data Showcase for advertisers at CES. Erin Teague, Disney's EVP of product management for Disney Entertainment and ESPN, revealed that the new feature could include "original short-form programming, repurposed social clips," and more.

Feature details Vertical video feed: A new era for Disney+ Teague explained the vertical video feed as a platform for all short-form Disney content. "Think all the short-form Disney content you'd want in one unified app," she said at Wednesday's showcase. She also hinted at future developments, saying they would "evolve the experience as we explore applications for a variety of formats, categories, and content types."

User customization Disney's vertical video feed: A personalized experience The new vertical video feed on Disney+ will offer a personalized experience, with content ranging from sports and news to entertainment. Teague said the feed would be "refreshed in real time based on your last visit." This means users can expect a dynamic stream of content tailored to their interests. Last year, Disney had also added a vertical video tab called "Verts" to its revamped ESPN app.