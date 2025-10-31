Why Disney channels are missing from your YouTube TV

YouTube TV subscribers have lost access to a number of Disney-owned channels, including ESPN and ABC. The blackout began on October 31 after contract negotiations between Google and Disney failed. The dispute centers on licensing fees and terms, with Disney seeking "fair revenue for its content" while YouTube TV resists terms it says would raise costs for subscribers. The disruption affects over 20 channels in total, including FX and National Geographic. It also includes local ABC stations across the US.

Sports blackout Impact on live sports coverage and potential compensation The failure to renew the contract has left subscribers without access to live sports events such as college football and NFL games. Disney's sports networks, including ACC Network and SEC Network, are also unavailable. This leaves fans without coverage of major playoff events and seasonal matchups.

Official statement YouTube TV's official statement on the matter In response to the blackout, YouTube TV issued an official statement saying, "This decision directly harms our subscribers while benefiting their own live TV products, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo." The company has also clarified that if Disney channels remain unavailable for an extended period of time, customers will receive a $20 credit as compensation.