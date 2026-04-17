DJI just made its vlogging camera a lot more powerful

DJI has unveiled the fourth iteration of its handheld stabilized vlogger camera , the Osmo Pocket 4. The new model retains much of the hardware from its predecessor but comes with improved capabilities like higher frame rates and built-in storage. The Osmo Pocket 4 also packs a new 1-inch sensor that offers an impressive 14 stops of dynamic range for better low-light performance.

Enhanced features The camera gets a landscape touchscreen The Osmo Pocket 4 comes with a rotating touchscreen, now in landscape mode. This gives access to two extra buttons: one for zoom options (1x, 2x, and 4x) and another customizable button for quick access to preset settings. The camera also has a new 5D analog joystick that can rotate the camera in any direction at different speeds or recenter the gimbal.

New features It has improved tracking capabilities DJI has also improved the camera's tracking capabilities with its new ActiveTrack 7.0 system, which works even at 4x zoom. It can track vehicles, animals, and people while locking onto a specific face or prioritizing pre-registered ones like the owner's. For vloggers without a dedicated camera operator, the Osmo Pocket 4 can be remotely operated by onscreen subjects using two gestures: holding up their palm to start/stop subject tracking and making a peace sign to start/stop video/photo recording.

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