This homegrown fuel can bring down India's LPG imports

Scientists at the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory in Pune are working on a revolutionary alternative to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Dimethyl Ether (DME). This clean fuel could be a game-changer for millions of Indian households that rely on LPG cylinders for cooking. The biggest advantage of DME is that it can be produced domestically using resources like coal, biomass, and methanol.

Fuel independence DME can be blended with LPG The development of DME is being hailed as a major step toward reducing India's reliance on imported fuels and bolstering energy security. Dr. T Raja, Chief Scientist at NCL, said that "LPG and DME are almost equivalent." He added that "the calorific value is slightly different," but assured that "DME can be easily blended with LPG, propane and butane mixtures while maintaining its effectiveness for domestic and industrial fuel use."

Diverse applications DME's potential applications The potential of DME is not just limited to cooking fuel in households. It can also be used in LPG-run autorickshaws and even replace the diesel generators in some cases.

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