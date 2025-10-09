Dolphins stranded during algal blooms show brain changes like Alzheimer's

Dolphins stranded during toxic algal blooms had up to 2,900 times more of a neurotoxin called 2,4-DAB in their brains compared to dolphins stranded at other times. This toxin could mess with their memory and navigation, possibly leading to more strandings.

Dolphins can warn us about environmental issues

Dolphins act as "marine sentinels," giving us early warnings about environmental risks.

The same toxins from algae that harm dolphins can build up in the food chain and may be linked to neurodegenerative diseases in humans, like Alzheimer's.

The study suggests we should pay more attention to how environmental factors—not just genetics—could impact brain health.