PhonePe, RuPay, JioHotstar launch UPI AutoPay for credit card billing Technology Oct 09, 2025

PhonePe, RuPay, and JioHotstar just teamed up to launch UPI AutoPay for recurring payments using RuPay Credit Cards—announced at the Global Fintech Fest 2025.

This move means you can now set up subscriptions (think streaming or other services) without worrying about your bank account running out of cash and causing failed payments.