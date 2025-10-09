PhonePe, RuPay, JioHotstar launch UPI AutoPay for credit card billing
PhonePe, RuPay, and JioHotstar just teamed up to launch UPI AutoPay for recurring payments using RuPay Credit Cards—announced at the Global Fintech Fest 2025.
This move means you can now set up subscriptions (think streaming or other services) without worrying about your bank account running out of cash and causing failed payments.
Subscription IQ platform
With PhonePe's upgraded Subscription IQ platform, merchants get a single platform to handle all recurring payments—whether through UPI AutoPay or card billing.
The best part? Fewer headaches over interrupted services.
Over 500 million users
UPI is massive in India—over 500 million users and over 40 million merchants.
Switching to credit card-based AutoPay solves the usual "not enough balance" problem and gives both users and businesses a smoother way to manage subscriptions.