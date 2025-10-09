Next Article
Google fights Gemini bundling case in court
Technology
Google's in court defending its move to bundle Gemini AI with big apps like Maps and YouTube.
The US Justice Department wants to block this, worried Google could use its popularity to edge out rivals.
Google's lawyer argues that neither Gemini nor their apps are monopolies, even after a recent ruling found Google has monopolized search and ads.
The court is also looking at claims that Google pressures device makers to preload its apps for Play Store access—something that's affected companies like Microsoft.
Google says the AI market is still competitive and points out that Microsoft bundles its own CoPilot AI too.
The Justice Department wants the same restrictions on Gemini as Chrome, but Judge Mehta hasn't made a final call yet.