Microsoft Copilot to offer health advice powered by Harvard Medical School
Microsoft is giving its Copilot AI a major update focused on healthcare as soon as this month.
Teaming up with Harvard Medical School, Copilot will soon offer more trustworthy health info, thanks to licensed data from Harvard Health Publishing.
The goal? Help users better manage things like diabetes and get clearer answers to their health questions.
Microsoft's AI model in the works
Copilot will tap into Harvard resources for reliable advice but still runs on OpenAI's tech (for now).
Microsoft's also working on its own AI models and building a tool to help you find doctors that match your needs and insurance—making healthcare guidance way more accessible.
Aiming to boost Copilot's downloads
While Copilot has 95 million downloads, it's still far behind ChatGPT's billion-plus.
By focusing on healthcare-specific AI and aiming for more independence from OpenAI, Microsoft hopes to catch up—and maybe even stand out—in the crowded AI world.