New drug can extend lifespan in yeast: Study
Scientists at Queen Mary University of London have found that a promising new drug, Rapalink-1, can extend lifespan in yeast—a finding that may have implications for aging in humans.
In their 2025 study, they showed that this drug extended the lifespan of yeast by targeting a pathway linked to age-related diseases like cancer and neurodegeneration.
Rapalink-1 blocks the TORC1 pathway
Rapalink-1 blocks the TORC1 pathway—basically telling cells to slow down protein production and shift their metabolism.
The researchers also discovered a feedback loop involving agmatine that affects how long cells live.
While Rapalink-1 is mainly being tested for cancer, these results hint it could be useful for anti-aging research too.
Could lead to new anti-aging treatments
The TOR pathway works similarly in yeast and humans, so this discovery could eventually lead to new ways to fight aging and related diseases.
It's early days, but breakthroughs like this are a big step toward healthier lives as we get older.