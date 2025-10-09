New drug can extend lifespan in yeast: Study Technology Oct 09, 2025

Scientists at Queen Mary University of London have found that a promising new drug, Rapalink-1, can extend lifespan in yeast—a finding that may have implications for aging in humans.

In their 2025 study, they showed that this drug extended the lifespan of yeast by targeting a pathway linked to age-related diseases like cancer and neurodegeneration.