Draconid meteor shower is peaking now: How to watch
The Draconid meteor shower is happening right now, peaking on October 8 and wrapping up by October 10.
You'll spot it in the Draco constellation, but this year's full Moon on October 7 is making the meteors a bit harder to see in many places.
What are Draconids?
These meteors come from debris left by comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner.
The best time to watch is in the early evening when the radiant point is highest—just find a dark, open spot and look up.
No fancy gear needed; your eyes are enough.
Next up, the Orionids
Missed the Draconids? No worries—the Orionid meteor shower peaks around October 21 and is usually much more active, with up to 20 bright, fast meteors per hour.
Stargazers love this one, so it's worth staying up for!