Trump Mobile hit by major data breach, exposing customer data

Trump Mobile, the new telecommunications venture of US President Donald Trump 's family, has suffered a major data breach. The information was first reported by YouTuber Coffeezilla and later confirmed by TechCrunch. The leaked data includes sensitive personal details such as names, email addresses, physical addresses, and phone numbers of customers who had pre-ordered the company's T1 smartphone.

Vendor involvement Data breach traced back to 3rd-party vendor The data breach at Trump Mobile was traced back to a third-party vendor the company works with. Chris Walker, a spokesperson for Trump Mobile, confirmed the incident but did not respond to Gizmodo's inquiries on Friday. The identity of the third-party vendor involved in this security lapse has not been publicly disclosed yet.

Issue resolved Security vulnerability has been fixed Coffeezilla reported that the security vulnerability that led to the data breach at Trump Mobile has now been fixed. The news comes as a relief for customers who were worried about their personal information being exposed on the open web. However, Coffeezilla also warned potential customers against ordering from TrumpMobile.com until they are ready for their information to be leaked.

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Launch delay Phone pre-orders began in late 2025 Trump Mobile was announced in June 2025, just months after Donald Trump began his second term as president. The brand was created by Trump's sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. However, the actual launch of the T1 phone has been delayed. Some journalists who got early access to the device reported unauthorized charges on their accounts after providing payment information for a $100 deposit.

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