DoorDash confirms data breach affecting user info
Technology
DoorDash recently disclosed a data breach that exposed some users' names, emails, phone numbers, and addresses after a social engineering attack hit one of their employees.
The good news: your payment info and Social Security numbers weren't touched.
What DoorDash is doing about it
DoorDash says they quickly cut off the unauthorized access and are investigating what happened.
They've reached out to affected users and let law enforcement know.
The company also reassured everyone that driver's license details and bank info are still safe.